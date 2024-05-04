U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Sempra by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $72.92. 3,451,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,445. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $78.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.77%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

