CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on June 14th

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th.

CRA International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. CRA International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CRA International to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.82. 28,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,062. CRA International has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $162.99. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.51 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRA International will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRA International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,085. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.