U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 362 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,487.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $89.66. The company had a trading volume of 56,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,423. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $93.37.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.