U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,357 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $240,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.40. 5,611,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838,263. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.31. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

