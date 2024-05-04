Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1105-1.1205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Extreme Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.510-0.550 EPS.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 1.9 %

EXTR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. 4,770,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,929. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Extreme Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

