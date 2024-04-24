Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 116,077 Shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,077 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 5.75% of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ TETE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,324. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

