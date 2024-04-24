Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 167,011 Shares of Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,011 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 13.63% of Broad Capital Acquisition worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRAC. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 237,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $716,000.

Shares of BRAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13.

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

