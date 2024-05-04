Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $140.71. 616,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,508. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $148.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.78.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $1,987,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,454.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $432,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,919 shares in the company, valued at $71,789,383.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,547 shares of company stock worth $25,039,887 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.