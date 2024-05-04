The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,957 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

NYSE BA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.79. 5,416,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,228,397. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.74 and a 200-day moving average of $205.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

