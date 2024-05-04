LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.33% of Winnebago Industries worth $92,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WGO stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $62.75. 609,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,907. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

