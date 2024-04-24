Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 442,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Aetherium Acquisition worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Aetherium Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $12.43.
