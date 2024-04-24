Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 442,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Aetherium Acquisition worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Aetherium Acquisition Price Performance

Aetherium Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $12.43.

Aetherium Acquisition Company Profile

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

