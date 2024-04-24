Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Gap Down to $18.81

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.81, but opened at $18.00. Simmons First National shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 23,561 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFNC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SFNC

Simmons First National Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 121,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.