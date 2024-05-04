Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HII traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.23. The stock had a trading volume of 531,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.27.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
See Also
