Belden (NYSE:BDC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

BDC stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.23. The stock had a trading volume of 278,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Belden by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 64,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 29,585 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Belden by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

