Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.25 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.22.
Get Our Latest Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.