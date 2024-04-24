Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.25 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.22.

Shares of AP.UN traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$17.21. 184,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$15.01 and a 52-week high of C$24.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

