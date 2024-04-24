GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $639,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,961 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 131,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1,327.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in T-Mobile US by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,455,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,096,000 after purchasing an additional 316,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.45. 1,640,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,771. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.71. The company has a market cap of $193.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $31,546,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 689,930,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,665,304,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,995,889 shares of company stock worth $972,451,611. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

