Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.05

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 915434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAN
Banco Santander Stock Performance
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Banco Santander Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1,853.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.