Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.60

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.60 and last traded at $101.81, with a volume of 32614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Glaukos Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $6,008,206.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,232,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $6,008,206.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,232,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $423,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,357 shares of company stock worth $22,857,372 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 93,076 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

