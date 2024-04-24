Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5,320.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,320 ($65.71) and last traded at GBX 5,290 ($65.34), with a volume of 36542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,160 ($63.74).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($72.88) price objective on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,834.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,044.02.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

