Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Trading Down 7.7%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.15 and last traded at C$7.22. 823,743 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 528,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Down 7.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of C$405.46 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.1995734 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.