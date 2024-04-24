Barclays Cuts MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $600.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $562.53.

Get MSCI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI traded up $21.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.08. MSCI has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.