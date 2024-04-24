Insider Buying: Duxton Farms Limited (ASX:DBF) Insider Buys 9,661 Shares of Stock

Duxton Farms Limited (ASX:DBF – Get Free Report) insider Edouard (Ed) Peter bought 9,661 shares of Duxton Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.45 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,008.45 ($9,037.71).
Duxton Farms Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.
About Duxton Farms
