Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.16.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $10.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.03. 7,166,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,575,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

