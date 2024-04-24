Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 90.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 113.8% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,855,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,842,421. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

