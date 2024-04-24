Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,257 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
IEFA traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,806,414 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.19. The stock has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.
About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
