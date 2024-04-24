Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,116,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,153,764. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.35.

Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

