GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,022 shares of company stock worth $10,552,991. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $976.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $907.96. 152,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,888. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $951.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $893.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

