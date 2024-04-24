Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $32,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 231.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,715 shares of company stock worth $5,865,882. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.5 %

Zscaler stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.82. 719,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.