Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 204 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 126.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,536. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.61. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.