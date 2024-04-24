Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after buying an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,039,000 after purchasing an additional 517,842 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,593,000 after buying an additional 98,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,239,000 after acquiring an additional 182,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,319 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,170 shares of company stock valued at $41,250,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ TTD traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,210. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.20, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

