Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 24th (AEYE, AGNC, AMZN, APO, AUB, AXP, BANC, BBWI, BPOP, BRO)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 24th:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $14.00 to $18.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get AudioEye Inc alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $9.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

had its target price raised by Wedbush from $220.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $123.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $43.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $35.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $265.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $48.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its target price increased by Hovde Group from $112.00 to $113.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $92.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $137.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $142.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $157.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $68.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $33.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $150.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $150.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $139.00 to $146.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $259.00 to $271.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $50.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $51.00 to $49.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $575.00 to $585.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $133.00 to $134.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $145.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $132.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $128.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $113.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $130.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $73.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price raised by Stephens from $46.00 to $47.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $82.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target increased by Stephens from $85.00 to $86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price increased by Stephens from $250.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $51.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $176.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $163.00 to $168.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $180.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $45.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $122.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $190.00 to $211.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $80.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $108.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $58.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $45.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $48.00 to $52.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $47.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$14.00.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $70.00 to $87.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its price target reduced by Hovde Group from $53.00 to $46.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $92.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.75 to $16.75. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $138.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $135.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $123.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $482.00 to $499.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$15.00.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $26.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $446.00 to $454.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $671.00 to $615.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $530.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $600.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $615.00 to $526.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $76.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $39.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $67.00 to $71.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $190.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $200.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $114.00 to $116.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) had its target price cut by Hovde Group from $34.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $181.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $138.00 to $143.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $96.00 to $92.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $97.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $108.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $83.00 to $91.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $126.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target increased by Stephens from $113.00 to $120.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $122.00 to $135.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $155.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $41.00 to $42.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $119.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $103.00 to $105.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $212.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $340.00 to $334.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $317.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $395.00 to $380.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) had its target price cut by Hovde Group from $26.00 to $23.00. Hovde Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $24.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $335.00 to $350.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $277.00 to $317.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $315.00 to $396.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $325.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 66 ($0.82). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $95.00 to $100.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $84.00 to $96.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $6.50 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $294.00 to $293.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $195.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $234.00 to $222.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $176.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $137.00 to $157.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $172.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $160.00 to $175.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $167.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $164.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $205.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $153.00 to $157.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $169.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $314.00 to $321.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $280.00 to $300.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $297.00 to $299.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $315.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $26.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $64.00 to $58.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $65.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $87.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $94.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.