CoStar Group’s (CSGP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

CSGP has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.15.

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $5.43 on Wednesday, hitting $90.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,041. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CoStar Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,877,000 after buying an additional 200,183 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,308,000 after buying an additional 662,592 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

