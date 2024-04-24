BinaryX (BNX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $478.04 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. One BinaryX token can now be bought for $98.61 or 0.00153194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $478.04 million and approximately $444,958.69 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BinaryX Token Profile
BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
