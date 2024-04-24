Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Makes New $818,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,638 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.76. The company had a trading volume of 523,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,740. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

