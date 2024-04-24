Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $35.52, with a volume of 85800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.

The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,999 shares of company stock valued at $184,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 913.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

