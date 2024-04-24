Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 325 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 25.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.3 %

Zoetis stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,081. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.78 and a 200 day moving average of $179.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.