ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Raised by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 10.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.84. The stock had a trading volume of 432,303 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average of $93.86.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

