Ursa Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 122,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. Screaming Eagle Acquisition accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCRM. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 16.0% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,969,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,899,000 after buying an additional 962,946 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 46.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 833,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 264,050 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 71.3% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,217,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 506,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCRM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. 35,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,898. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

In other Screaming Eagle Acquisition news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,283,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,591,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,127,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $13,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,283,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

