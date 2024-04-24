Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH):

4/23/2024 – Bank of Hawaii had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Bank of Hawaii had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Bank of Hawaii had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Bank of Hawaii had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $67.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – Bank of Hawaii is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.32. 21,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,592. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $8,952,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after acquiring an additional 39,512 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth $8,479,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 47,282 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

