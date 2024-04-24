Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.400-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.250-19.450 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $515.67.
View Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 7.0 %
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies
In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Teledyne Technologies Company Profile
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Teledyne Technologies
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.