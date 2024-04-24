Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.400-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.250-19.450 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $515.67.

TDY opened at $378.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.27.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

