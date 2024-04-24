Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ANGLE (LON:AGL)

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 337.50% from the stock’s previous close.
ANGLE Trading Up 30.6 %
Shares of LON:AGL traded up GBX 3.75 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 16 ($0.20). 24,898,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,092. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.05. ANGLE has a 12 month low of GBX 9.07 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.40 ($0.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £41.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.67 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 7.51.
ANGLE Company Profile
