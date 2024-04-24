Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ANGLE (LON:AGL)

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 337.50% from the stock’s previous close.

ANGLE Trading Up 30.6 %

Shares of LON:AGL traded up GBX 3.75 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 16 ($0.20). 24,898,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,092. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.05. ANGLE has a 12 month low of GBX 9.07 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.40 ($0.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £41.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.67 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 7.51.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

