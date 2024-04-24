Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

HOC traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 154.60 ($1.91). The company had a trading volume of 2,562,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,256. The stock has a market cap of £795.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1,925.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.64. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 67.50 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 155.29 ($1.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

