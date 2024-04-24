Tortilla Mexican Grill’s (MEX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Tortilla Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2 %
Tortilla Mexican Grill stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 44.90 ($0.55). The stock had a trading volume of 43,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,241.90. The stock has a market cap of £17.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,075.00 and a beta of -0.02. Tortilla Mexican Grill has a one year low of GBX 38 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.42). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.30.
About Tortilla Mexican Grill
