Tortilla Mexican Grill’s (MEX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2 %

Tortilla Mexican Grill stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 44.90 ($0.55). The stock had a trading volume of 43,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,241.90. The stock has a market cap of £17.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,075.00 and a beta of -0.02. Tortilla Mexican Grill has a one year low of GBX 38 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.42). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.30.

About Tortilla Mexican Grill

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

