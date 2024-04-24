Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.79) price target on the stock.

W7L stock traded up GBX 25.25 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 495.25 ($6.12). The stock had a trading volume of 713,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,769. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. Warpaint London has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 498.90 ($6.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £382.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4,534.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 407.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 369.79.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

