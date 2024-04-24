Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.79) price target on the stock.
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
