Brickability Group’s (BRCK) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Brickability Group Trading Up 3.0 %
BRCK stock traded up GBX 1.99 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 67.99 ($0.84). 88,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,917. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.74. Brickability Group has a 52-week low of GBX 41.06 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 77 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £217.23 million, a PE ratio of 752.78 and a beta of 1.34.
Insider Activity at Brickability Group
In other news, insider Alan Simpson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($77,816.21). In other news, insider John Richards purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($40,760.87). Also, insider Alan Simpson acquired 100,000 shares of Brickability Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($77,816.21). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,353,642 shares of company stock valued at $92,097,656. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.
About Brickability Group
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
