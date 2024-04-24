SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes $40,000 Position in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PIII. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in P3 Health Partners by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,004,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 73,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on P3 Health Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of P3 Health Partners in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut P3 Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ PIII traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 53,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 120.85%. The firm had revenue of $346.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

