Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $288.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Trustmark Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 120,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $29.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

