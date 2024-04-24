Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Increased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

NYSE LLY opened at $745.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.51 billion, a PE ratio of 128.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $763.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $664.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $370.68 and a 12-month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

