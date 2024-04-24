FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FATBB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 441. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

