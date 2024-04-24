Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMDE opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.